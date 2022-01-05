Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 137757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

