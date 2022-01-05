StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

