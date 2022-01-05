Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Financial Review

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 5.19% 32.03% 6.50% Strattec Security 3.18% 7.00% 4.75%

94.5% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Meritor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Meritor has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritor and Strattec Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.83 billion 0.48 $199.00 million $2.75 9.59 Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.32 $29.90 million $3.78 10.43

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meritor and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritor currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritor is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Summary

Meritor beats Strattec Security on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment provides axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

