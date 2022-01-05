Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. Straumann has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

Get Straumann alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.