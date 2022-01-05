Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

FUJHY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 102,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,238. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.