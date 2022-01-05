Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $816,422.68

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $816,422.68 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

