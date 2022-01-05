Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,348 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 708% compared to the average daily volume of 1,900 put options.

NYSE NOVA opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

