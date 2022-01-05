Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on NU (NYSE:NU)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NU. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NU stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. NU has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

