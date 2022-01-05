Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.6 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIOVF shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

