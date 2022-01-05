Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $466,515.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,699,109 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.