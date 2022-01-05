Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,924,100 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $145,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 198.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,250,094 shares of company stock worth $125,932,961. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

