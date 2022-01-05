Swiss National Bank Has $134.56 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $134,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

