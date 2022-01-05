Swiss National Bank Sells 78,200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085,412 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $154,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

