Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin worth $142,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 22.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 547,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,162,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 63.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

PH stock opened at $324.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

