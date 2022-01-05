Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report sales of $162.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.50 million. Switch reported sales of $127.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $592.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,887. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

