Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 14,746 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

