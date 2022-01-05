Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 22,205 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 5.93% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2,256.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the second quarter worth $844,000.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

