Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

