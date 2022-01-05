Synovus Financial Corp Has $17.75 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 448,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 54.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 31,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

