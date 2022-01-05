Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after buying an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

