Synovus Financial Corp Sells 148 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.