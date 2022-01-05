Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Critical Comparison

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Taboola.com alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 90.02%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $129.67, indicating a potential upside of 102.26%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A Cardlytics $186.89 million 11.41 -$55.42 million ($3.87) -16.57

Taboola.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -50.59% -13.92% -8.22%

Summary

Taboola.com beats Cardlytics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.