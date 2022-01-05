TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €24.71 ($28.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.70. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

