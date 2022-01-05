Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Talanx stock opened at €42.66 ($48.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. Talanx has a 12-month low of €30.30 ($34.43) and a 12-month high of €42.66 ($48.48).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

