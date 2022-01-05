Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 202.63 Average PT from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.63 ($2.73).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.40) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.15.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,564.07).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

