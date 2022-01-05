TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $782,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,079,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 57.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in TC Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after acquiring an additional 802,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.55%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

