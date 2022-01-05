TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

