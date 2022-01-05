Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.23

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 121362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $237,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

