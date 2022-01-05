Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $177.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 4,224,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

