Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.46. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 489,814 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

