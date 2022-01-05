Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.46. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 489,814 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
