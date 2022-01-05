Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.46. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 489,814 shares.

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

