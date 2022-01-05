Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.46. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 489,814 shares.
VIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.