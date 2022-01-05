Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) Short Interest Down 98.9% in December

Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tengion has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Tengion

Tengion, Inc is a medicine company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing of neo-organs and products. The company was founded by Steven Nichtberger and David I. Scheer on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.

