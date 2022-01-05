TERA (TERA) 1-Day Volume Tops $81,180.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. TERA has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $81,180.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.27 or 0.08166563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99833224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.