TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 634.8% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.09. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

