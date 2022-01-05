Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

