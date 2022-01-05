The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.