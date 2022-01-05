The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.