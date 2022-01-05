The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Hits $0.0709 on Major Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $546,233.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.39 or 0.08038707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00068481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00075945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.70 or 1.00210705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007487 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,785,120 coins and its circulating supply is 92,623,926 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.