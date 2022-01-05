The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

GEO opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

