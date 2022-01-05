The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

