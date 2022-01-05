The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 145.5% in December

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In related news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.89%.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
