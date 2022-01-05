The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 381.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.4% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $410.89. 26,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.