The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

