The Progressive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.
In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.08.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
