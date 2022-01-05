The Progressive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.08.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

