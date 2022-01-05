The Sandbox Price Hits $4.84 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00011258 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.45 billion and $1.37 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00095309 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.66 or 0.00533916 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1,460.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.