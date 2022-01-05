The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

