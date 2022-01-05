The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6958 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

