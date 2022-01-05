Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $135,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $28.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,400. The stock has a market cap of $243.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $638.58 and a 200 day moving average of $581.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

