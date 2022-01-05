Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.88. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 129,348 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermon Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

