Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.88. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 129,348 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermon Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
