Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.88. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 129,348 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
