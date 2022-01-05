Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.88. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 129,348 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

